Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $32.18. 19,946,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 73,184,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $906,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.