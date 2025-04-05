6,000 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paycom Software Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
