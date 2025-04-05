Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 22,065 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,277,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

