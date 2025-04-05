Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $107,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.