Prudential PLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162,384 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 549.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

