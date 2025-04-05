PAX Financial Group LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $59.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

