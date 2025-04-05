Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 50,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.