477,668 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,403,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 80.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles Schwab Price Performance
Shares of SCHW opened at $69.07 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.