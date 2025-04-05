Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 67.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 264,756 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Albemarle Stock Down 12.0 %

ALB stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $137.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.