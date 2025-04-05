Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.73 and last traded at $163.73, with a volume of 255647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Dover Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

