Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $432.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

