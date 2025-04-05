10,234 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,799,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

