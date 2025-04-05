Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 275.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $428.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

