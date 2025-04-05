Riverwater Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $99.45 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

