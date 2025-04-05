Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 228.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

