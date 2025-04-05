Annandale Capital LLC Acquires 50,445 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 463,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 74,019 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 850,442 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

