Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $326.87 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.60 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
