Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 4.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after buying an additional 618,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,546,000 after buying an additional 826,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH Trading Down 6.6 %

CRH stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

