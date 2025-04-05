Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

