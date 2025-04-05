Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 162614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Atkore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atkore by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atkore by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,207,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

