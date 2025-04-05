iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.68 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 166528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.40.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
