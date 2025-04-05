iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.68 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 166528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

