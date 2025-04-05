Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 425000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

