Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.94 and last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 264749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Trading Down 3.1 %

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Toro by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Toro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.