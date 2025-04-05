Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

