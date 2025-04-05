Payden & Rygel Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 389.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.6 %

SPG opened at $146.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

