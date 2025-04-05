Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 12,115 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Relx by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Relx by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Down 6.3 %

RELX opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

