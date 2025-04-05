Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $508.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $508,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

