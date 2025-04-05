Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 413.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

