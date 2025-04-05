Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

