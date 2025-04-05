Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 299,268 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299,268 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $368,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.53 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.20.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

