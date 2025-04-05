Hurley Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,885,000 after buying an additional 201,920 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,222,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 7.7 %

MSI stock opened at $401.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

