Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.18. 543,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,770,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.