2,053 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $334.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

