Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,785 shares of company stock worth $15,393,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.05 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.