Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

