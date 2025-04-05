iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.58 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

