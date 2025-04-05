Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Generac by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $111.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

