Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.