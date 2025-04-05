Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $332.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.87. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.11%.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
