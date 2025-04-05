Aviva PLC Acquires 55,802 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $111,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

