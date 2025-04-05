Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.73 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 107852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

