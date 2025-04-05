F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 668721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Down 5.3 %

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

