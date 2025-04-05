Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 196448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

