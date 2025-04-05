Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

