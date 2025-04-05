Riverwater Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

