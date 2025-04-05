Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $59,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

