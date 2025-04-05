SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,231 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $43,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,448,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,341,000 after buying an additional 1,397,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.