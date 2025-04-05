International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 77,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

