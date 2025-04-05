Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $178,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

