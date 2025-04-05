680 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $33.70 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

